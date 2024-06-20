Expand / Collapse search
Sabrina Carpenter making Philadelphia stop for 'Short N' Sweet' tour

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 10:46am EDT
Philadelphia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - "Please, please, please…" don't miss this epic show coming to Philadelphia this year.

Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on October 8 as part of her headlining arena tour.

The 29-date tour announcement comes just weeks before her "Short N' Sweet" album release on August 23.

Tickets for general admission will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 28. Presales for the tour will begin on June 24.

Sabrina also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show, along with an official Sabrina on Tour playlist.