Boy, 12, shot, killed in West Oak Lane home, officials say

The Brief A 12-year-old boy is dead after police say he was shot Investigators say the incident happened in West Oak Lane.



Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Police were called to the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street Saturday, just after 12:30 p.m., on the report of a person with a gun.

Responding officers found a 12-year-old boy had been shot in the side of his body when they arrived.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said other people were in the home at the time of the shooting and two other teens, one 15 and one 17, were with the victim at the time of the shooting. He went on to say the victim did not live in the home and that everyone was being questioned.

What we don't know:

No details have been released regarding possible motives. The identity of the juvenile has not been released.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).