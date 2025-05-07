2 Philadelphians to host 'Philly Against Antisemitism' event after Barstool antisemitic incident

article

The Brief Lizzy Friedman, 26 and Jon Coopersmith, 28, are hosting a "Not in Our City: Philly Against Antisemitism," Jewish Pride event at Vinyl Philly on Thursday. The event comes after an antisemitic sign was ordered and displayed at Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sansom Street bar last weekend, causing uproar in the community. The proceeds from the event will go to local organizations combating antisemitism.



The Philadelphia community is rallying together after an antisemitic incident occurred at Barstool Sansom Street bar last weekend.

The backstory:

Last Sunday, Dave Portnoy addressed an antisemitic incident that occurred at Barstool Sansom Street Saturday night.

According to Portnoy, when patrons order bottle service at the bar, signs are typically shown and displayed.

Unfortunately, in a video posted to Instagram and X, Portnoy says ‘there was a sign yesterday that said f--- the Jews.'

In an update Sunday, Portnoy said he fired the two waitresses responsible for carrying out the antisemitic incident.

According to Temple University, two students were involved in the incident and both have since been placed on interim suspension.

What we know:

In response to the antisemitic incident at Barstool Sansom Street, two Philadelphians are hosting a Jewish Pride event to bring the community together.

The Not in Our City: Philly Against Antisemitism event will occur Thursday, May 8, from 8 p.m.- to 12 a.m. at popular Jewish-owned bar Vinyl Philly located at 215 S. 15th Street.

Lizzy Friedman, 26, and Jon Coopersmith, 28, decided to take the fear, pain and discouragement felt by many in the Philly Jewish community, and turn it into a wholesome event.

"We’re taking something hateful and turning it into something healing," said Lizzy Friedman in a press release Wednesday. "Our goal is to create space for joy, for community, and for everyone who believes in standing up against hate—whether they’re Jewish or not."

What to Expect:

The Not in Our City: Philly Against Antisemitism event is not a religious or Israel-affiliated event. Anyone is welcome to attend from those in Philadelphia's Jewish community, non-Jewish friends, and those who would like to take a stand against antisemitism.

Folks can expect a fun night filled with live music, dancing, guests including acclaimed chefs Michael Solomonov and Yehuda Sichel.

Plus, Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz will come through.

All proceeds from ticket sales and cover charges will go to local organizations combating antisemitism in the Greater Philadelphia area.

"I want Jewish people in this city to know they are not alone," said the Lower Merion Foodie creator. "This is about showing up, standing together, and turning outrage into action. Everyone is welcome— this is an invitation to come together in support of love, life, and each other."

What's next:

To purchase tickets, visit this link.