Sabrina Carpenter in Philly: Coffee shops offer free drinks ahead of hometown show
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia coffee shops are giving fans a "Taste" of that Sabrina Carpenter energy!
"That’s that free Espresso… Your Monday morning coffee is on us!" Wells Fargo Center announced on social media.
In celebration of Sabrina's sold-out hometown show on Tuesday, fans can grab a free drink at any participating coffee shop:
- Sunday Girl - 263 North 3rd Street in Old City
- Vibrant Coffee - 222 West Rittenhouse Square in Center City
- Herman's Coffee - 1313 South 3rd Street in South Philadelphia
Time to get hyped up before the big show - one drink per fan while supplies last on Monday.