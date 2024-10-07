Expand / Collapse search

Sabrina Carpenter in Philly: Coffee shops offer free drinks ahead of hometown show

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  October 7, 2024 1:41pm EDT
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2032 -- Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, October 3, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia coffee shops are giving fans a "Taste" of that Sabrina Carpenter energy!

"That’s that free Espresso… Your Monday morning coffee is on us!" Wells Fargo Center announced on social media.

In celebration of Sabrina's sold-out hometown show on Tuesday, fans can grab a free drink at any participating coffee shop:

  • Sunday Girl - 263 North 3rd Street in Old City
  • Vibrant Coffee - 222 West Rittenhouse Square in Center City
  • Herman's Coffee - 1313 South 3rd Street in South Philadelphia

Time to get hyped up before the big show - one drink per fan while supplies last on Monday.