South Jersey man charged with sexually abusing dogs, distributing child sex abuse material

The Brief A Maple Shade man is accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material. Officials say he is also charged with sexually abusing two dogs. The 26-year-old is facing several charges.



A 26-year-old man from Maple Shade is behind bars after officials say he committed several lewd acts involving dogs and children.

What we know:

Hunter Roy is charged with Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Debauching the Morals of a Child, and related offenses.

Officials say an investigation revealed that Roy distributed more than 9,000 files depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, while communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy.

Roy was also charged with animal cruelty (sexual abuse) after investigators say he recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog. Those videos were then traded online for other people having sex with dogs.

What's next:

Roy is awaiting a detention hearing at the Burlington County Jail.

Officials say the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.