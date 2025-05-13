South Jersey man charged with sexually abusing dogs, distributing child sex abuse material
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A 26-year-old man from Maple Shade is behind bars after officials say he committed several lewd acts involving dogs and children.
What we know:
Hunter Roy is charged with Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Debauching the Morals of a Child, and related offenses.
Officials say an investigation revealed that Roy distributed more than 9,000 files depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, while communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy.
Roy was also charged with animal cruelty (sexual abuse) after investigators say he recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog. Those videos were then traded online for other people having sex with dogs.
What's next:
Roy is awaiting a detention hearing at the Burlington County Jail.
Officials say the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.