South Jersey man charged with sexually abusing dogs, distributing child sex abuse material

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 13, 2025 9:18am EDT
New Jersey
The Brief

    • A Maple Shade man is accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material.
    • Officials say he is also charged with sexually abusing two dogs.
    • The 26-year-old is facing several charges.

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A 26-year-old man from Maple Shade is behind bars after officials say he committed several lewd acts involving dogs and children.

What we know:

Hunter Roy is charged with Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Debauching the Morals of a Child, and related offenses.

Officials say an investigation revealed that Roy distributed more than 9,000 files depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, while communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy.

Roy was also charged with animal cruelty (sexual abuse) after investigators say he recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog. Those videos were then traded online for other people having sex with dogs.

What's next:

Roy is awaiting a detention hearing at the Burlington County Jail.

Officials say the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

