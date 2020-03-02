Saints Simon and Jude School in West Chester closed Monday due to illness

A catholic school in West Chester will be closed Monday due to an ongoing stomach bug.

Saint Simon and Jude School has about 330 students from preschool through 8th grade.

"There certainly were several events this weekend where our children were gathered," officials wrote in a post on Facebook.

School officials say a stomach bug is going around and that maintenance disinfected the premises Sunday.

In spite of disinfecting the school, officials are asking parents to keep their children home an extra day after the child is without a fever and symptoms.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Fear of coronavirus cancels one local students dream trip to Italy with no assurance of a refund

Thousands protest supervised safe injection site once proposed for South Philadelphia

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP