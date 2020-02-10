Salem City families attend city council meeting pleading for help curbing violence

A Salem City mother rallied the community to show up at a city council meeting to plead for help curbing violence after she lost her two sons.

"This is two of mine gone in less than five and a half months. I say we have a problem," said Leslie Parsley.

Two brothers, both murdered, and both cases are unsolved. Their grieving mother refusing to give up hope for justice.

"We all need to stand up and do something. I'm tired of this being brushed under the rug. Nobody should have to live like this," said Parsley. Tonight she rallied the community to attend a Salem City Council meeting to plead for help stopping the violence and getting murderers off the streets.

"I want answers and I want people held accountable," she said.

Parsley lost her son 19-year-old son Jireh Davis when he was shot to death July 14 of 2019. Then, a few months later on Jan. 2, someone shot and killed her 28-year-old son Kapri Taylor at the Motorlodge on East Broadway. Parsley says police haven't made any progress in either case.

"Can we bring the State Police in here? Because I'm sick of it and I'm fed up," she said as others clapped. Another mom spoke about her son Isa Hallman, who was also murdered at the Motorlodge on Jan. 2.

"It just hurts my heart to even think about him," she said.

Other residents told the council they are frustrated that there's no incentive for them to speak up and without fear.

Mayor Charles Washington says residents need to speak up about what they know about the perpetrators before a tragedy happens.

"Elected officials and the community have to work together. The onus is not just on those of us who are elected but the responsibility also lies on the community," he said.

Violence wasn’t on the agenda Monday. Residents brought it up during public input.

