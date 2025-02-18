Salty tap water in your NJ home? Here's why

The Brief Tap water in some New Jersey homes has recently had a salty taste. American Water says the taste is due to the state's use of salt and brine. The water is still safe to drink, according to the company.



If you live in New Jersey, and you've noticed your tap water tasting a little salty - you're not alone.

What we know:

New Jersey American Water recently announced that the salty taste is due to salt and brine used to combat winter weather and drought conditions across the state.

"Each winter, local road departments, commercial parking lot owners, and homeowners use salt to melt snow and ice and to maintain roads and other surfaces for safe traction. As snow and ice melt, this salt can wash into nearby waterways, some of which serve as drinking water sources."

However, the company is assuring customers that their water is still safe to drink.

What's next:

American Water says they will continue to monitor water quality as they work with organizations to help find a less impactful road maintenance.