San Jose police officer faces charges for masturbating during disturbance call: D.A.

A San Jose police officer faces indecent exposure charges for allegedly masturbating at a family's home while responding to a disturbance call last month, officials say.

Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Santa Clara County District Attorney's office said.

"The charged behavior is beyond disturbing," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims."

Dominguez has been on SJPD's force for four years. The incident took place April 21. That's when he and two other officers were sent to a home on a call that a family member, who is mentally ill, was being violent.

According to the D.A.'s office, Dominguez sent the two other officers away to locate the subject. He then touched himself in front of two female family members. After this, Dominguez exposed himself to the mother.

The D.A.'s office said the victims who were shocked and scared by the officer's behavior fled and reported Officer Dominguez's actions to the two other officers who were nearby. One of the officers also witnessed Dominguez exposing himself in a dining area.

Dominguez will be arraigned on a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge on June 22. If convicted, the D.A.'s office said he could face a year in jail and be placed on the sexual offender list for 10 years. Dominguez is currently on administrative leave from the police department.

The investigation of this case is ongoing.