Sandy Sprint 5K returns to Philly Navy Yard, marks 25 years of ovarian cancer fight

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The Brief The Sandy Sprint 5K returns to Philadelphia’s Navy Yard on April 25. The event marks 25 years of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The foundation has raised more than $6.4 million for cancer research.



Thousands are expected to gather at the Philadelphia Navy Yard later this month for one of Philadelphia’s largest runs supporting ovarian cancer research.

What we know:

The 22nd annual Sandy Sprint Philadelphia 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, April 25, at the Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds.

The event is hosted by the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Organizers say the foundation has raised more than $6.4 million to support ovarian cancer research over the past 25 years.

The opening ceremony begins at 7:40 a.m., with the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m.

Registration costs $40 for adults, $30 for children under 12, and $55 for participants bringing a dog.

What they're saying:

"As we celebrate 25 years as a foundation and 22 years of the Sandy Sprint, it’s more important than ever to continue raising funds to ensure we keep cancer research alive," said Robin Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

"Every day, research is getting closer to finding a test so more lives can be saved from this awful disease."

Philly favorites, performers to bring energy to race day

Organizers say the event will feature appearances from several Philadelphia favorites, including the Mummers Fralinger String Band, the Positive Movement Drumline, and a Rocky and Ben Franklin impersonator.

The Philadelphia Boys Choir is also scheduled to perform, along with a National Anthem performance by Jessy Kyle.

The Phillie Phanatic and Phang are also expected to make appearances.

Sandy Sprint 5K (Photo Credit: Shaun Reilly Photography)

Why you should care:

According to organizers, nearly 20,890 women are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2026, and about 12,730 will die from the disease.

The foundation says the event aims to raise awareness and funding for research while supporting those impacted by ovarian cancer.

What's next:

Participants can register ahead of the event and are encouraged to create fundraising pages to support the cause.