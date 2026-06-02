Midtown Village Open Streets brings car-free nights to Center City Tuesdays

The Brief Midtown Village is hosting car-free Open Streets events every Tuesday night this month. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and features pedestrian activities, outdoor dining and games. The program is new to this location and weekday schedule, with four more Tuesdays left in June.



Center City’s Open Streets series is bringing a new twist to Midtown Village. Instead of the usual Sunday schedule, the event is now happening on Tuesday nights, turning five blocks into a pedestrian-only zone for happy hour and dinner.

Open Streets brings new energy to Midtown Village on weeknights

What we know:

The Center City District is transforming 13th Street from Chestnut to Walnut, along with several side streets, into a car-free space every Tuesday night in June from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This is the first time the event is being held in Midtown Village and on a weeknight.

The event offers a range of activities, including live violin music, double Dutch jump rope, a giant chess board and outdoor seating for dining. "It’s just the way the city should be. Cities are for people who live in cities, for pedestrians. It’s just a very nice feel. Makes it a sense of community," said Mark Randall, a Center City resident.

Organizers say the move to Tuesday nights is designed to engage people leaving work, families grabbing dinner and visitors to Philadelphia.

"We thought why not expand this program arguably to one of the best restaurant rows in the city during the week to engage folks leaving the office or families maybe grabbing an early dinner and for all our visitors coming to Philadelphia," said Giavana Pruite, Center City District Director of Promotions and Activation.

People attending the event say it creates a strong sense of community and a lively, neighborhood atmosphere. "It’s like a party. I really enjoy it. It’s so much more fun than cars. I love just being with people," said Bill Robinson of Rittenhouse.

Visitors and locals enjoy the car-free experience

The backstory:

The Open Streets program first started two years ago on West Walnut Street, but this is the first time it is being held in Midtown Village and on a weeknight.

Some attendees discovered the event by chance and were pleasantly surprised. "I think it’s more of a community vibe, like people jump roping. There are kids out playing, there’s animals everywhere. It feels more like a neighborhood than it normally would," said Emma Turnbach of Willow Grove.

A family from Florida, stopping in Philadelphia on their way to the shore, also shared their excitement. "I even commented to my waitress, I thought it’s great the city is doing this. There’s little kids playing mini golf out front. I love when cities have pedestrian friendly spaces," said Margaret McCormack.

What's next:

The Open Streets Midtown Village event will continue every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through the end of June.

Some residents say that if the event happened more regularly, drivers would adapt to the temporary road closures.

"If they would do this more regularly, drivers would learn about it and kind of know how to steer around it so that’s a fixable inconvenience," said Randall.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the Open Streets program will continue in Midtown Village after June or expand to other neighborhoods.