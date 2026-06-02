South Broad Concourse reopens in Center City ahead of major summer events

The Brief SEPTA has reopened the South Broad Concourse connecting 15th St/City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations. The concourse will be open permanently with new hours and upgrades, according to SEPTA. Extra transit service is planned for FIFA World Cup events, including free rides from NRG Station.



SEPTA has reopened the South Broad Concourse, the underground walkway linking 15th St/City Hall stations to Walnut-Locust Station. The concourse, closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be open permanently with new hours and improvements.

What we know:

The concourse will open 15 minutes after the first train leaves Fern Rock Transit Center and close 30 minutes after the last train, SEPTA said. It is reopening in time for major summer events and will remain open permanently.

"We are excited to reopen this important connection that provides riders with easier access to our services at the heart of the system." SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said. "Reopening the concourse will help reduce the pedestrian traffic at the street level when large crowds are expected during FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and America’s 250th birthday celebration."

SEPTA has added new cameras, bi-directional roto-gates, a cashier booth and wayfinding signage to the concourse. The agency also increased cleaning staff and transit police to support the reopening.

The concourse had been closed since the pandemic began, and SEPTA says the upgrades and staffing increases are designed to keep the area safe and clean for the long term.

Why you should care:

SEPTA will provide extra service for FIFA World Cup matches and the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill, including more B trips to and from NRG Station. Airbnb is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station starting at halftime and running for two hours after each match.

On match days, SEPTA expects about 31,000 riders per match and says it can move 15,000 people per hour on the B with extra trains. Riders should expect longer lines at NRG Station.

The B and L will run overnight every 30 minutes to select stations on match days. Regional Rail will extend late-night service on the Wilmington/Newark Line and most lines will have additional late-night trains on June 19 and July 4.

SEPTA will also run more frequent buses on Routes 32 and 48 for the FIFA Fan Festival, with service every 15 minutes or less from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

SEPTA says these changes are aimed at helping fans and riders travel more easily during Philadelphia’s busy summer of events.

What we don't know:

SEPTA has not provided details on whether additional security measures will be added during major events beyond the staffing increases already mentioned. Information about possible future concourse improvements or changes to service after the summer has not been released.