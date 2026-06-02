NJ primary results: Justin Murphy wins Republican nomination for Senate

The Brief Justin Murphy won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate after New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday. Murphy will face incumbent Democrat Corey Booker in the November election. Murphy, a native of the Pinelands, says he plans to focus on "our country's culture, parental rights, healthcare system and economic opportunity for all Americans."



Justin Murphy has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey, the Associated Press reports.

Murphy defeated a field of three other candidates to earn the GOP nod, and will face incumbent Democrat Corey Booker in the November election.

FULL NEW JERSEY PRIMARY RESULTS

Who is Justin Murphy?

The backstory:

Murphy's nomination Tuesday comes after falling short just two years ago. Murphy came in third in the 2024 Republican Senate primary, behind Christine Serrano-Glassner and eventual nominee Curtis Bashaw. Democrat Andy Kim would go on to win in the general election.

SUGGESTED: LIVE Election Results: New Jersey primary races for U.S. Senate, House seats

Murphy lives in the New Jersey Pinelands, and says as a senator that he plans to focus on "our country's culture, parental rights, healthcare system and economic opportunity for all Americans."

What they're saying:

Murphy's platform calls for major tax and educational reforms, including completely abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Education, and making the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) permanent.

He also wants to bolster both the southern and northern borders, "track" visa holders and withhold federal aid to sanctuary cities, according to his campaign website.

Murphy also wants the U.S. to become energy independent by utilizing shale oil, but says that "if the development of domestic energy sources cannot be accomplished in an environmentally responsible matter, I will not support development of that project."