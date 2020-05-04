Santa Cruz hospital employees receive anonymous thank you with $1 million donation

article

Workers at a Santa Cruz hospital are getting a big thank you, and a massive donation, for their work during the pandemic.

An anonymous note was recently left at Dignity Health's Dominican Hospital with a $1-million donation.

The note read: "Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community, this human kindness is what makes you heroic."

The gift was entirely for employees, so full-time staff will get $800 each and part-timers will get $600.