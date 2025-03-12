Saquon Barkley serves surprise of a lifetime to 20 lucky kids

The Brief A big surprise was in store for some youth football and flag football players from Chester County. It was not their typical day out for lunch at a local restaurant. It was the thrill of a lifetime for a group of 20 kids.



It was a day a group of Chester Community Charter School students will never forget. They thought they were being treated to a special lunch at Applebee’s in Bensalem, but that was just the appetizer.

The main course – Saquon Barkley.

Thrill of a lifetime:

Ta’Jir Foster could barely get the words out, he was so excited, "My heart stopped. I don’t know!"

The star-struck kids were over the top excited as the Eagles star running back served up burgers and fun, as part of Applebee’s "Doing Good in the Neighborhood" initiative.

What Saquon had to say:

"I’m all about spending time with kids. I feel like if you are able to impact youth, the future is going to be so much brighter," Barkley explained.

He opened up his time with the kids, saying, "Ask me anything, really. I’m easy."

One boy asked, "How did you feel when you won the Super Bowl?"

Saquon responded, saying, "That’s a good question. I’ve been dreaming about it since I was your guys age. Of how it would feel in that moment and when it actually comes to life, it means everything."

Big picture view:

Saquon signed autographs on napkins, shirts, you name it. He took pictures and joked with the group, but passed on words of wisdom, too.

"It was the message that was given to me. You can do whatever you want in this world as long as you put your mind to it. Surround yourself with the right people and have the right mindset."

What the kids said:

The kids soaked up Saquon’s advice. Youssuf Bility said, "He showed me everyone can be what you want to be when you grow up. It was great, and it was a special moment for me."

Shawn Allen said, "He said we had to do 10 pushups every day so you get stronger, run laps every day to get faster, eat right, so you can get stronger. Amazing. Amazing. I can't even explain it."

Race challenge:

Of course, there’s always one in the crowd. 5th grader George Benson challenged Saquon to a race. George was right out the door and everyone went for the magical moment.

Saquon told the kids he wasn’t going to cut them a break and he didn’t, so it was pushups for them and then back inside to get their very own autographed footballs.

He spent almost two hours with his young fans and seemed to be having just as much fun as the kids.