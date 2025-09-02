Saquon Barkley, Wawa team up on limited-time hoagie 'The Saquon'

article

The Brief Wawa and Saquon Barkley have teamed up on a new menu item. The Saquon is an oven-roasted tukey hoagie with American cheese, lettuce, onions and spicy mustard. The hoagie is available at all Wawa locations starting Tuesday.



Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has teamed up with Wawa to share his favorite sandwich order that can now be yours!

What we know:

Have you ever wondered what Saquon Barkley would tap on the kiosk at Wawa? You're in luck!

Starting Tuesday, Wawa takes out the guess work by offering for a limited time The Saquon hoagie!

The over-roasted turkey hoagie comes with American cheese, lettuce, onions, and hot mustard.

What they're saying:

Wawa called The Saquon "a touchdown for the taste buds of both sandwich and Philadelphia Eagles aficionados."

They added that the hoagie can be ordered on a roll or in a wrap.

It can be ordered for a limited time at all Wawa locations starting Tuesday.

What's next:

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will raise their Super Bowl LIX banner Thursday night at The Linc against the Dallas Cowboys.