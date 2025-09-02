Expand / Collapse search

Saquon Barkley, Wawa team up on limited-time hoagie 'The Saquon'

Published  September 2, 2025 9:13am EDT
Philadelphia Eagles
Credit: Wawa

The Brief

    • Wawa and Saquon Barkley have teamed up on a new menu item.
    • The Saquon is an oven-roasted tukey hoagie with American cheese, lettuce, onions and spicy mustard.
    • The hoagie is available at all Wawa locations starting Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has teamed up with Wawa to share his favorite sandwich order that can now be yours!

What we know:

Have you ever wondered what Saquon Barkley would tap on the kiosk at Wawa? You're in luck!

Starting Tuesday, Wawa takes out the guess work by offering for a limited time The Saquon hoagie!

The over-roasted turkey hoagie comes with American cheese, lettuce, onions, and hot mustard.

What they're saying:

Wawa called The Saquon "a touchdown for the taste buds of both sandwich and Philadelphia Eagles aficionados."

They added that the hoagie can be ordered on a roll or in a wrap.

It can be ordered for a limited time at all Wawa locations starting Tuesday.

What's next:

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will raise their Super Bowl LIX banner Thursday night at The Linc against the Dallas Cowboys.

