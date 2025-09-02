Saquon Barkley, Wawa team up on limited-time hoagie 'The Saquon'
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has teamed up with Wawa to share his favorite sandwich order that can now be yours!
What we know:
Have you ever wondered what Saquon Barkley would tap on the kiosk at Wawa? You're in luck!
Starting Tuesday, Wawa takes out the guess work by offering for a limited time The Saquon hoagie!
The over-roasted turkey hoagie comes with American cheese, lettuce, onions, and hot mustard.
What they're saying:
Wawa called The Saquon "a touchdown for the taste buds of both sandwich and Philadelphia Eagles aficionados."
They added that the hoagie can be ordered on a roll or in a wrap.
It can be ordered for a limited time at all Wawa locations starting Tuesday.
What's next:
Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will raise their Super Bowl LIX banner Thursday night at The Linc against the Dallas Cowboys.