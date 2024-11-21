Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle officially immortalized in 'Madden 25'

article

Now everyone can give Saquon Barkley's mind-blowing trick move a shot!

"Madden 25" just dropped a new update featuring the Eagles star's jumping backwards hurdle.

The play quickly went viral earlier this month after Barkley hopped over a player on the Jackson Jaguars.

Fans, players and coaches were left completely shocked, and the Eagles went on to win 28-23.

What Eagles play will make into "Madden" next time?