Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle officially immortalized in 'Madden 25'

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  November 21, 2024 1:53pm EST
Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reverse hurdles over Jarrian Jones #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylv

PHILADELPHIA - Now everyone can give Saquon Barkley's mind-blowing trick move a shot!

"Madden 25" just dropped a new update featuring the Eagles star's jumping backwards hurdle.

The play quickly went viral earlier this month after Barkley hopped over a player on the Jackson Jaguars.

Fans, players and coaches were left completely shocked, and the Eagles went on to win 28-23.

What Eagles play will make into "Madden" next time?