Sarasota sheriff's office mourns the loss of K-9 Bryx

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their K9s.

K9 Bryx was laid to rest Saturday after a nearly 9-year battle with Leishmaniasis, a parasitic disease found in parts of the tropics and southern Europe that is transmitted by sand flies.

The sheriff's office said Bryx was born in Germany in 2012, and served alongside his handler, Deputy Chris Indico, since July 2013.

Bryx was a dual purpose K9 trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building and area searching, and criminal apprehension, the agency said.

In 2019, Bryx took first place in the "Hardest Hitting Dog" category at the Florida Gulf Coast K9 Competition.

"It is difficult enough to lose a pet but when your pet is your partner and protects you in one of the most dangerous professions out there, it is especially hard," the sheriff's office wrote. "Please keep the Indico family in your thoughts."