Savannah police officer killed in shooting while on duty

The GBI is investigating a shooting that killed one officer killed and injured another while they responding to a call in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department said on Saturday night a little after 8, officers went to the 2300 block of Bull Street to follow up on a previous robbery call.

Officials say a suspect, identified as 49-year-old Edward Fuller II, had robbed the Boyz II Men Barber Shop on the street, taking money and other items. Fuller is also alleged to have hit a victim with a weapon.

As officers searched the area, the GBI said they approached a vehicle Fuller was in. As Sergeant Kelvin Ansari got closer to the vehicle, officials say Fuller exited and began to fire, hitting both Ansari and Officer Douglas Thomas.

Fuller then fled to a nearby home, where he was confronted by other responding officers. One officer fired, wounding Fuller, the GBI reported.

Ansari, Thomas, and Fuller were all transported to a nearby hospital. Both Ansari and Fuller died from their bullet wounds.

Ansari, a 21-year Army veteran who had been with the police department for 10 years, is survived by his wife and four children.

"Last night we lost a great man," Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said at a press conference. "We lost a man who spent a substantial portion of his life protection our country and protecting our community."

Officer Thomas was treated and released. He is currently home and recovering from his injuries.

Officials are asking people to keep the entire Savannah Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.

The GBI continues to investigate the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.