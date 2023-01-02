Weather Authority: Scattered showers set to move in Tuesday as temperatures remain unseasonably warm

Tuesday is set to be an unseasonably warm day with unsettling rain moving in during periods of the day.

According to FOX 29's Scott Williams, temperatures are about 15 to 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, making it feel more like April.

Showers will move in across the Delaware Valley in areas north and west of Philadelphia.

Some brief showers are set to move across Lehigh County in Pennsylvania and Mercer County in New Jersey during the early morning hours.

By lunchtime, scattered showers will begin to move across the area.

The scattered showers will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning, but temperatures will remain mild.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Showers north, High: 62, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 59, Low: 53

FRIDAY: A.m. showers, cooler. High: 48, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Dry, chilly. High: 44, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Eagles Sunday. High: 43, Low: 36

MONDAY: Starts chilly. High: 43, Low: 30