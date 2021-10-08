School bus driver fell asleep before crash outside Delaware school, police say

article

Police say a Delaware school bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel just before a crash that injured 18 students.

Newark police said the crash happened as the bus pulled into Newark Charter School’s Patriot Way campus on Tuesday.

Police say the bus with 37 elementary and middle school students on board hit three parked cars, then left the road and hit a pole.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel, but police say speed or impairment weren’t factors in the crash.

Police say no students were taken to hospitals, but a school nurse treated 18 for minor injuries. Police have not said what charges they will file against the 36-year-old driver, who was not identified.

