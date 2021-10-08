Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Police identify 4 officers involved in gunfight with Stacey Hayes

The Philadelphia Police Department on Friday identified the four officers who engaged in a gunfight with an armed suspect who investigators say shot and killed a co-worker at Jefferson University Hospital last Monday.

Authorities say 55-year-old Stacey Hayes entered the hospital around midnight wearing scrubs and a mask and carrying a bag of guns. Hayes walked past several people on his way to the 9th floor where police say he shot 43-year-old Anrae James six times. James, a 20-year nurse assistant at Jefferson and father of three, was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.

After fleeing the hospital in a UHaul truck, 16th district officers found Hayes around 1:30 a.m. firing a rifle in the schoolyard of School of the Future on the 3800 block of Lansdowne Drive, according to investigators.

Officers Arcenio Perez, Edwin Perez, Douglas Miller and Raymond Delgiudice ordered Hayes to drop the weapon before he turned the gun on police and began shooting. Officer Arcenio Perez, 30, was hit once in the right arm and Officer Edwin Perez, 32, was grazed in the nose during the gunfight.

Police eventually shot Hayes twice in the collarbone and he was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related crimes.

Officer Edwin Perez, a 7-year veteran, was treated for his injuries at Penn Presbyterian and has since been released from the hospital. Officer Arcenio Perez, who has been on the Philadelphia police force for 8 years, remains hospitalized in stable condition and will require additional treatment, according to authorities.

