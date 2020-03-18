FOX 29 News Philadelphia

Pennsylvania coronavirus cases swell to 185; 1 death reported
The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has reached at least 133, including 34 in Philadelphia.
So far, Cape May County only has one case of the coronavirus disease, but officials are concerned that positive cases could increase as witnessed in other counties regionally and nationally.
Gov. Phil Murphy discusses how NJ officials are battling the COVID-19 pandemic on good Day Philadelphia.
Social distancing has forced brands to reconsider their business hours. Here’s a look at the changes you should expect.
The 2020 Dad Vail Regatta has been canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The housing market has started to feel the effects of the coronavirus, with buyers fearful of the economic climate and sellers weary of welcoming outsiders into their homes.
The Senate is turning to a House-passed coronavirus response bill, as lawmakers and the Trump administration work behind the scenes to draft a separate massive federal measure to help blunt the virus' effect on the economy.
