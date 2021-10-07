Police investigate shooting in parking lot of Burlington County Walmart
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Burlington County, New Jersey Walmart.
It happened on the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to officials, two people were shot and taken to Cooper University Hospital. No word on their condition at this time or what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
