Police investigate shooting in parking lot of Burlington County Walmart

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Burlington County, New Jersey Walmart.

It happened on the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, two people were shot and taken to Cooper University Hospital. No word on their condition at this time or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

