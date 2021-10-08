13-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting inside car with other teens in North Philly, police say

article

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed while sitting inside a car with four other teens Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Judson Street just after 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found the young teen shot once in the chest and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the teens were sitting inside a red PT Cruiser when another group of teens walked up to the car and opened fire.

The Rhodes School on 2900 block of West Clearfield Street was locked down while the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

