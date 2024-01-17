School crossing guard brutally assaulted by 3 females during heated argument in Philadelphia: police

article

A Philadelphia school crossing guard was subjected to a brutal beating back in November just outside the William D. Kelley Public School, police say.

On November 30, 2023 at around 3:40 p.m. on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, a 29-year-old school crossing guard was working at the crosswalk when police say she became involved in an argument with three female suspects.

The argument then escalated, and the three suspects forcefully knocked the victim to the ground and started to fight her.

The victim was subjected to repeated punches and stomps, sustaining injuries including swelling to her nose, left hand, and right leg, as well as bruising to her head and face.

She was transported to Temple Hospital by a medic to be treated.

Destiny Sanders, 18 (L) and Imani Thomas, 26 (R) | Philadelphia Police

The alleged suspects were identified as Imani Thomas, 26, and Destiny Sanders, 18.

"I couldn't believe they would do this to someone who is out there trying to protect children every day of the week," said Captain Frank Banford, Commanding Officer of Central Detective Division.

After decades as a detective on the streets of Philly, Captain Banford has seen a lot, but he was still stunned to see the surveillance footage of three females kicking, stomping and pummeling a beloved 29-year-old school crossing guard.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas and Sanders to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.