School District of Philadelphia announces final phase of hybrid learning

The School District of Philadelphia has announced the final phase of its Hybrid Learning Plan.

The plan, which addresses the opportunity for a return to in-person learning for students in grades six to nine who have not yet returned and students with complex needs in grades 10-12, is the third phase of the School District of Philadelphia's initiative.

Families of students in these groups can choose to participate in the hybrid model beginning the week of May 10.

The hybrid model means students will have two days of in-pereson learning and three days of digital learning. Families can choose this option between Tuesday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 27.

All remaining staff at every school building will return on Monday, April 26 unless they have a previously approved leave, accommodation, or remote work modification.

"This has been a challenging time for all of us, but I and so many others have been encouraged by the resilience of our students and staff," said William R. Hite, Jr. Ed.D., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. "We are excited to offer more students the opportunity to engage in-person learning and other activities that will allow for them to safely connect with their school communities."

