School District of Philadelphia, teachers union reach tentative contract on eve of first day of school

The Brief The School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement. While details about the new deal are forthcoming, President Arthur G. Steinberg said the contract is for the next 3 years. The agreement came less than a day before students in Philadelphia returned to the classroom.



The School District of Philadelphia and the city's teachers' union reached a tentative contract agreement with just hours to spare before the first day of school.

What we know:

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Aurthur G. Steinberg said the tentative agreement is for three years.

Union members had recently threatened to go on strike if a new contract was not reached before the first day of school.

Members were seeking fair pay, smaller class sizes, and enhanced safety in schools.

The union's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the month.

What we don't know:

Details about the tentative agreement were not immediately shared.

The union said further information about the agreement will be provided in the coming days.

What they're saying:

PFT President Arthur G. Steinberg said the new contract "recognizes the hard work and dedication our members bring to the district and allows them to have peace of mind that they will be able to provide for their families while continuing to educate the children of the School District of Philadelphia."

Superintendent Tony Watlington echoed Steinberg's statement on the new deal, adding that extensive research supports their efforts to keep Philadelphia teachers satisfied.

"Five decades of research has shown us — that highly qualified, well-supported, and stable teachers over time are the number one factor in accelerating student achievement," Watlington said. "We are on our way to becoming the fastest improving, large urban school district in the nation."