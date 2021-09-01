School districts announce closures and delays Thursday following flooding, damage

article

Flooding and severe weather from the remnants of Ida prompted several school districts to announce closures and delays for Thursday, Sept. 2.

Confirmed tornadoes and storms throughout the area triggered warnings and caused widespread flooding throughout the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.

Officials with the Pennsbury School District said that they were alerted that of widespread power outages, road closures, and storm damage. As a result, schools will be closed Thursday, in addition, to regularly scheduled events and activities.

Bucks County:

Council Rock School District -Closed

Pennsbury School District - Closed

Bucks County Technical High School -Closed

Central Bucks School District- Closed

Bensalem Township School District

Neshaminy School District

Montgomery County:

Upper Merion Area School District -Closed

Colonial School District- Closed

Cadence Academy Preschool-Delayed

Upper Dublin School District

Upper Moreland Township School District

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter