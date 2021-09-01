School districts announce closures and delays Thursday following flooding, damage
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Flooding and severe weather from the remnants of Ida prompted several school districts to announce closures and delays for Thursday, Sept. 2.
Confirmed tornadoes and storms throughout the area triggered warnings and caused widespread flooding throughout the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.
Officials with the Pennsbury School District said that they were alerted that of widespread power outages, road closures, and storm damage. As a result, schools will be closed Thursday, in addition, to regularly scheduled events and activities.
Bucks County:
- Council Rock School District -Closed
- Pennsbury School District - Closed
- Bucks County Technical High School -Closed
- Central Bucks School District- Closed
- Bensalem Township School District
- Neshaminy School District
Montgomery County:
- Upper Merion Area School District -Closed
- Colonial School District- Closed
- Cadence Academy Preschool-Delayed
- Upper Dublin School District
- Upper Moreland Township School District
