Philadelphia school music program perseveres despite devastating fire

A Philadelphia music teacher is keeping her students on beat, despite losing all of her instruments in devastating fire that gutted the entire school building.

The Mother of Consolation Parish School in Chestnut Hill went up in flames on Mar. 12, and took with it Elise Malizia's 30-year collection of instruments, CDs and music books.

"I lost everything in my classroom – everything," Maliia told FOX 29's Joyce Evans.

Despite the loss, she continued to help her students get ready for their spring concert at a chapel on the campus of Chestnut Hill College.

"It's such a beautiful thing to be in music education and see the growth and development still happening after a fire, and happening so beautifully," Malizia said.

Two months after the fire, there is still no timetable for when the school will be rebuilt. Principal Dr. Patricia Sheetz said her focus will be securing computers and textbooks for students.

"We definitely will be here at Chestnut Hill College until next year, and we're looking forward to that," Dr. Sheetz said.

Anyone interested in helping the music program continue to thrive or help the school rebuild, can find information on their website.