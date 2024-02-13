School resource officer, 29, charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student

article

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after officials say he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.

Montgomery County officials say Jordan Jones, 29, of Horsham, was charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Abington High School officials reported the assault to Abington Township Police after a 17-year-old female student disclosed to a school counselor that she had been having a sexual relationship with Jones since November 2023.

They say the girl said that she and Jones had met numerous times and engaged in sexual activity at his home in Horsham.

Jones is a full-time officer with Abington Township Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave with intent to dismiss per protocol.

He was arrested Tuesday morning by Montgomery County Detectives and was arraigned with bail set at $50,000 unsecured, with conditions of no contact with the victim/her family, no unsupervised contact with minors, and he may not return to the school.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 21 at 11 a.m.