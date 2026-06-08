Woman sexually assaulted along Delaware canal in Bucks County: police

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The Brief Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a sexual assault in Bucks County. Investigators say the victim was walking on the Delaware Canal Towpath in Bristol Township when a male suspect approached her. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.



Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a sexual assault along a popular state park trail that happened over the weekend in Bucks County.

What we know:

On Saturday, June 6 around 2 p.m. Pennsylvania State Troopers were called to investigate a report of a sexual assault that happened on the Delaware Canal Towpath in Bristol Township.

Investigators say the female victim was walking on the path near Hanes Road and Edgely Road when she was approached by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect was not provided by police.

What's next:

The incident is under investigation with the State Police and the Troop M - Trevose Criminal Investigation Unit. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.