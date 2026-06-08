5-year-old e-bike rider struck by car in Bucks County, airlifted to CHOP
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bristol Township say a 5-year-old boy was badly hurt after he was struck by a car while riding an e-bike Sunday night.
What we know:
Investigators say the 5-year-old e-bike rider exited the parking lot of Truman High School onto Green Lane when he was struck by the front passenger side of a 2022 Toyota Camry.
The boy was rushed by medics to St. Mary's Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
What we don't know:
The condition of the child is not known at this time, according to the Bristol Township Police Department.
No information has been shared about the driver of the Toyota Camry.