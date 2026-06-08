5-year-old e-bike rider struck by car in Bucks County, airlifted to CHOP

The Brief A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a car while riding an e-bike on Sunday. The boy was exiting Truman High School parking lot when he was struck by a 2022 Toyota Camry. The child was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, then airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



Police in Bristol Township say a 5-year-old boy was badly hurt after he was struck by a car while riding an e-bike Sunday night.

What we know:

Investigators say the 5-year-old e-bike rider exited the parking lot of Truman High School onto Green Lane when he was struck by the front passenger side of a 2022 Toyota Camry.

The boy was rushed by medics to St. Mary's Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

The condition of the child is not known at this time, according to the Bristol Township Police Department.

No information has been shared about the driver of the Toyota Camry.