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5-year-old e-bike rider struck by car in Bucks County, airlifted to CHOP

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Bucks County
Published June 8, 2026 12:49 PM EDT
Published June 8, 2026 12:49 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a car while riding an e-bike on Sunday.
    • The boy was exiting Truman High School parking lot when he was struck by a 2022 Toyota Camry.
    • The child was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, then airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bristol Township say a 5-year-old boy was badly hurt after he was struck by a car while riding an e-bike Sunday night.

What we know:

Investigators say the 5-year-old e-bike rider exited the parking lot of Truman High School onto Green Lane when he was struck by the front passenger side of a 2022 Toyota Camry.

The boy was rushed by medics to St. Mary's Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

What we don't know:

The condition of the child is not known at this time, according to the Bristol Township Police Department.

No information has been shared about the driver of the Toyota Camry.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Bristol Township Police Department.

Bucks CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews