Schools announce 2021 prom plans with precautions in place

Several local schools have announced prom will go on this year with safety precautions in place.

Prom dress shopping in a pandemic is different but it’s happening for Holy Cross High School junior Madison Paoline and her mom at Marlene’s Dress Shoppe in downtown Collingswood, New Jersey.

"It’s a milestone for kids," Lisa Paoline said.

It’s a milestone that school districts across our area are scrambling to make a reality in 2021 despite state guidelines and health concerns.

Cherry Hill High School East students’ activities coordinator C. J. Davis stepping outside the box and onto the water by planning an outdoor prom on the Battleship New Jersey with masks, temperature checks and a rain date.

Advertisement

Davis says they’re placing students into three pods. Each will have its own DJ and finger food. They’ll rotate through the ship throughout the night.

"Right now state of New Jersey doesn’t allow dancing but we’re hopeful that might change if not a musical hang out time," he said.

In Bucks County, the Pennsbury School District announced its plans for a formal prom with an outdoor tented dinner, music and carnival games. They even extended an invite to 2020 grads whose prom was canceled because of COVID last spring.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter