Philadelphia gas leak prompts evacuations at school, apartment in East Germantown

The Brief Officials say a gas line ruptured in East Germantown on Thursday morning. A nearby school and apartment complex have been evacuated. Fire crews are currently responding.



An explosion was heard at a construction site in East Germantown on Thursday morning, prompting evacuations nearby.

What we know:

Crews are responding after officials say a large natural gas line was struck near North 18th Street and Olney Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as gas emitted from a trench seen dug up along the street.

Central High School, along with a nearby apartment complex, have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say the gas leak is now under control, and that the area is now safe. No injuries have been reported.

People are still being asked to avoid the area at this time as several roads are currently closed:

16th and Olney

20th and Olney

Ogontz and Summerdale

Ogontz and Chew

What's next:

Fire officials say air quality testing will continue in the area.

Gas service remains available for all customers except an apartment building at 5600 Ogontz Avenue, according to PGW, who says crews are working to restore service.