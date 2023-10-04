'SchwarberFest' is back! Wawa celebrates Phillies Wild Card series with hoagie deal

article

Need to fuel up before the game? Wawa has Phillies fans covered!

"SchwarberFest" has made its return as the Phillies head into Game 2 of the Wild Card series after a Game 1 victory against the Marlins on Tuesday.

Fans can join in the celebration throughout the postseason with $5 "Shortis" and $6 "Classics" when you pay through the Wawa app.

The "HoagieFest" spinoff initially came to be during last year's playoff and World Series run in hopes of bringing back the luck of the "Schwarbomb."

And now it's back again - hopefully helping the team claim victory this year!