Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued off New Jersey coast

Authorities say a sea turtle entangled in a fishing trap line and being circled by sharks off New Jersey was rescued by a Coast Guard cutter.

The Coast Guard says the stricken animal was reported Thursday afternoon 11 miles (18 kilometers) southeast of Cape May.

The cutter Shearwater, an 87-foot patrol boat, headed to the scene and saw sharks encircling the turtle, so a team in a small boat was sent to circle the ailing animal until the sharks dispersed.

Officials said crew members then cautiously approached the turtle and cut it free.

