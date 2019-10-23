Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez 6 weeks after disappearance

Law enforcement officials from various agencies continue their search for a 5-year-old girl who they say was abducted from a Cumberland County park in mid-September.

Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16. after playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother.

The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alavez.

Investigators say Alavez was lured into the back seat of a red van by a male suspect who has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16.

Officials have exercised different strategies to find her include helicopter search, volunteer searches, media specialist, a dive team, sonar and teams of dogs searching.

"We still have hope that we will still find her," Dulce's grandmother said to the public while announcing new search efforts.

Community members plan to scour areas that have not yet been searched and pass out fliers door-to-door.

"I want to thank everybody who has done everything and anything about Dulce Maria,” Dulce's grandmother added. “All the support and love. We are having a very difficult time and just want to thank everybody with helping for Dulce Maria.”

Investigators have released a sketch of a man they believe may have been a witness to the incident. The man was reportedly with one or two children under the age of five while wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball cap. The person is approximately 5-foot-7 and between 30 and 35 years of age.

"This composite sketch was developed after a witness who recently came forward was able to provide a description," authorities explained Tuesday.

Police described Alavez as 3-foot-5 with a medium build and dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a floral design and white sandals.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has been increased to $52,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeton City Police Department at 856-451-0033.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.