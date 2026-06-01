Search continues for missing 14-year-old after Wildwood water rescue

The Brief A 14-year-old boy is missing after a water rescue at Schellenger Avenue and the beach in Wildwood on Monday, June 1. Multiple agencies, including lifeguards, fire departments, police, Coast Guard, and state police, searched for hours. One swimmer was hospitalized in stable condition and two others were treated at the scene.



A large search effort is underway after a 14-year-old boy went missing in the surf near Schellenger Avenue and the beach on Monday, June 1, according to the Wildwood City Fire Department.

Rescue teams respond to swimmers in distress at Wildwood beach

What we know:

Emergency crews were called around 1:26 p.m. after a Wildwood police officer was flagged down about swimmers in trouble in the water.

The Wildwood City Fire Department, North Wildwood Fire Department, Wildwood Police, and a Wildwood Beach Patrol ALERT Team of three lifeguards all responded.

Several people were seen in the surf when crews arrived.

A Wildwood police officer went into the water and helped three swimmers get out. It was then discovered that a 14-year-old boy was still missing, according to the Wildwood City Fire Department.

Rescue swimmers from multiple agencies, along with lifeguards using rescue boards and personal watercraft, searched for the missing boy. Additional help came from the United States Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police, including boats and helicopters.

One swimmer was taken to Cooper University Cape Regional Hospital and is in stable condition. Two others were treated at the scene.

Marine and aviation units are still searching the area.

The Wildwood City Fire Department said updates will be provided as the search continues.

What we don't know:

The current status of the missing 14-year-old boy is unknown, and there is no information yet on what caused the swimmers to be in distress. Authorities have not released the boy’s name or further details about the ongoing search.