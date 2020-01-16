Search for Dulce Maria Alavez continues 4 months after disappearance

Thursday marks four months since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing at a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Authorities say Alavez was playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother when an unknown man lured her into the back of his car. Alavez's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative when the boy returned to the vehicle without Dulce.

Alavez was reportedly coaxed into the back seat of a red van by a male suspect who has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.

Since Dulce's disappearance, over 120 days ago, police and the community have conducted exhaustive search for the child. Officials have exercised different strategies to find her including helicopter searches, volunteer searches, media specialist, a dive team, sonar and teams of dogs searching.

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16.

Police describe Dulce as 3-foot-5 with dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a floral design and white sandals.

A $75,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to Dulce's return home. Officials urge potential witnesses that authorities are not concerned with immigration status and are focused on information surrounding Alavez's disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeton City Police Department at 856-451-0033.

