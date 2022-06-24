Searching for a furever home: Brandywine Valley SPCA holding mega adoption event

article

Hundreds of pets are in need of a forever home and you can find them at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Mega Adoption Event.

The event will take place at all Brandywine Valley SPCA locations and partnering shelters on Saturday and Sunday.

Puppies, kittens, dogs and cats will be available for a $35 adoption fee that covers spaying and neutering, microchipping, vaccinations and a post-adoption check-up.

"This will be our ninth Mega Adoption Event!," the organization said. "Each one is truly a mega experience, with sometimes more than 1,000 homeless pets being chosen to join a family over one weekend."

In the first event Mega Adoption Events, the BVSPCA said it was maple to place more than 8,000 homeless cats and dogs with loving families.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring any pets they currently have to make sure a potential dog is a good fit for the home and family.

For more information about the event, click here.