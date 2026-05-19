Second arrest made in West Philly triple shooting that killed innocent bystander

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested Zaire Manning, 21, in connection with an April 7 triple shooting that killed a 20-year-old woman. Police are still searching for 26-year-old Mustafa King, who is wanted for homicide. A $20,000 reward has been offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the remaining suspects.



U.S. Marshals arrested Zaire Manning, 21, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at an apartment in the 6300 block of Greene Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Manning is accused in an April 7 triple shooting on the 5900 block of Market Street that killed 20-year-old Imani Ringgold and injured two others.

Marshals arrest second suspect in deadly shooting

What we know:

Investigators say Manning was wanted for murder and related charges after the April 7 shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force tracked him to an apartment in Germantown and arrested him without incident at 1:00 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marshals Make Second Arrest in Triple Shooting that Killed Innocent Woman

Police stated that Ringgold was an innocent bystander who had just purchased lunch and was on her way to work when she was caught in the gunfire.

According to investigators, she was likely mistaken for a member of the intended target group.

The Marshals Service said, "The Marshals Service is committed to ensuring every fugitive in this tragic murder is brought to justice. We continue to ask the public for tips in identifying and locating the remaining suspects," said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal.

The Philadelphia Police Department is still seeking tips from the public to help locate the remaining suspects connected to the shooting. Manning was transported to Philadelphia Police Headquarters for processing after his arrest.

On Thursday, May 14, police arrested 24-year-old Hamza Ruley in connection with the deadly triple shooting.

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The Monday after the shooting, police announced they were searching for as many as four suspects.

Mustafa King (L) and Zaire Manning (R) have been identified by police as suspects in a deadly triple shooting. Investigators are still working to identify two other suspects in the shooting.

Reward and search for remaining suspect continues

The investigation remains active, with police still searching for 26-year-old Mustafa King, who is wanted for homicide.

A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the anonymous tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force includes law enforcement from Philadelphia Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Chester Police, Bucks County Sheriffs, and other agencies. Their focus is on apprehending violent crime fugitives in the region.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the other suspect(s) or any additional arrests.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates are expected.