Philadelphia to lift ban on large outdoor events, spokesperson says

A City of Philadelphia spokesperson confirmed to FOX 29 that a ban on large outdoor events will be lifted.

Any plans for food at an event will limit the size to 100 people, but that could change as public health guidance is updated, the spokesperson said.

The city will start accepting applications for large events, block parties, and street festivals.

Additional details will be released Tuesday. The moratorium on large public events went into effect last July.

The news comes on the same day Gov. Tom Wolf announced he will lift some state restrictions, raise capacities at restaurants and other businesses on April 4.

A spokesperson said in a statement Monday afternoon that they were reviewing the new changes issued by Gov. Wolf but the city is able to remain more restrictive with COVID-19 mitigation guidance.

"We will review any new changes to statewide restrictions issued by the governor and determine what makes sense for Philadelphia based on our local conditions. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Philadelphia is able to remain more restrictive than the state when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation guidance," the statement read.

Philadelphia has acted independently from the state for most of the pandemic.

Pennsylvania to lift some restrictions, raise capacities at restaurants and other businesses April 4

