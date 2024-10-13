Second suspect sought for SEPTA bus shooting that injured 3 women in West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police have identified a second suspect as they continue to investigate a triple shooting that erupted on a SEPTA bus last week.

Raphael Ezeamaka, 18, who police say is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Police say he is one of a group of men who got off a packed bus and opened fire on the 700 block of 57th Street on October 8.

Three women, ages 29, 56 and 60, were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Ezeamaka, who police say frequents the Southwest, West and South Philadelphia areas, is the second suspect being sought in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.