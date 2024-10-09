Pictured: Suspect sought for triple shooting on SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a man in connection to a shooting that injured three women on a SEPTA bus.

The triple shooting unfolded when police say a group of men got off a packed bus and opened fire on the 700 block of 57th Street Tuesday evening.

Three women, ages 29, 56 and 60, were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The bus driver told police that three men got on the bus without paying a fare, then rode for a few miles before exiting.

Police released surveillance footage of one suspect, who they described as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.