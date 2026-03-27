Secret Service agent assigned to Jill Biden's security detail injured by accidental gunshot: reports

The Brief A U.S. Secret Service agent working on Jill Biden's security detail was hospitalized after suffering an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at Philadelphia International Airport. The former First Lady was not with the agent when the shooting happened. Officials say the agent was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.



A U.S. Secret Service agent was hospitalized after suffering an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while working on a security detail for former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, FOX News reports.

What we know:

Investigators say the accidental discharge happened just before 9 a.m. near the 1 PIA Way access point and the Pennsylvania Tower.

The agent was traveling in an unmarked Chevy SUV when investigators say he "accidentally discharged his firearm." FOX News reports the former first lady was not with the agent when it happened.

Emergency medical responders brought the wounded agent to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No other injuries or airport disruptions were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what area of the body the agent suffered the gunshot wound.