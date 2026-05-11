Police chase from Trenton to Philadelphia ends in Holmesburg crash; suspect still on the run: police

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after a high-speed chase that started in Trenton, New Jersey, and ended in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Monday, May 11. An undercover New Jersey State Police vehicle crashed into a bystander’s car during the pursuit, and both drivers were taken to the hospital. The suspect managed to escape and has not been found.



Police say a search is still underway for a person involved in a pursuit that began in Trenton, New Jersey, and ended in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Monday, May 11. The chase, which started as part of a weapons investigation, ended when an undercover New Jersey State Police cruiser crashed, impacting other vehicles and leaving two people hospitalized.

Police pursuit crosses state lines and ends with crash in Holmesburg

What we know:

Police told FOX 29 the chase began just after 11:00 a.m. Monday as a joint investigation between Trenton Police Department and New Jersey State Police. Investigators say the pursuit was related to a weapons investigation, not a suspected robbery.

The chase crossed state lines, heading down I-95 and ending at Torresdale and Sheffield Avenue in Holmesburg. Surveillance video shows a black unmarked New Jersey State Police SUV veering off the road, crashing through a fence, and hitting a white car parked in a driveway.

Judith Del Rosario, whose car was struck, described the moment her house shook from the crash.

"I just woke up and I heard a real hard noise," said Del Rosario. "What did it sound like? Like a big bomb. Real loud. Even the house shake," said Del Rosario.

The trooper and the bystander were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK, according to police.

The backstory:

Trenton police said the chase began as a weapons investigation.

Ashok Gupta, who lives nearby and owns a business close to the crash site, said, "It’s quite a concern we feel unsafe." He added, "It’s usually pretty quiet and safe…but it’s been quite concerning the last couple months."

FOX 29 cameras captured both impacted vehicles being towed away from the scene.

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The white vehicle is believed to belong to an innocent bystander.

Neighbors react to the aftermath and ongoing concerns

What they're saying:

Del Rosario said, "The guy in the white SUV…he was really in pain.. on the floor.. crying and screaming even when the ambulance tried to come." She also said, "Thank God no one was there because my nephew and nieces will come and work outside."

Gupta told FOX 29 that speeding is usually an issue along Torresdale Avenue, but never to this extent.

Local perspective: Residents in the area said the crash has raised concerns about safety and speeding in the neighborhood. Some said the area is typically quiet, but recent months have brought more worry.

The search for the suspect continues

What's next:

Police say the suspect managed to escape after the crash and is still on the loose. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing their search.

Both the trooper and the bystander who were taken to the hospital, are expected to recover, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect or any updates on the ongoing search.

It is unclear what specific weapons were involved in the investigation or if any additional details about the case will be released.