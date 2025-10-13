Security guard charged with shooting, killing homeless man in Philadelphia IHOP: Police

article

The Brief A 43-year-old man was fatally shot inside an IHOP on Walnut Street Saturday night. Police say the victim, who was unhoused, was involved in a disturbance with security staff. Yahaira Melendez, 39, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting.



Philadelphia police say a security guard has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting inside an IHOP restaurant in Center City late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about a person with a gun at the IHOP on Walnut Street around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, who police say was unhoused, was reportedly causing a disturbance and spat at the security guard, leading to the shooting. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Yahaira Melendez, 39, was arrested following an investigation. She has been charged with murder and related offenses.

Currently, no mugshot of Melendez is available as the investigation continues.

At this time, further details on the incident and any potential witnesses have not been released.