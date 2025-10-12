Man dead after Center City IHOP security guard shooting incident: police

article

The Brief A female security guard at an IHOP in Center City shot and killed a male customer, according to police. The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. Details about the deceased's age and the circumstances remain unclear.



What we know:

The shooting involved a female security guard and a male customer at the IHOP, according to police. This incident reportedly happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at 1320 Walnut St.

Police are still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting. The age of the man killed has not been disclosed.

Ongoing questions for authorities

With limited information available, the investigation is focusing on understanding the interaction between the security guard and the patron prior to the shooting.

Details are limited, but this story will be updated once more information becomes available,