Security increased ahead of President Trump’s visit to Philadelphia

The security barricades are up, local mailboxes are locked down and police patrols were circling the Constitution Center in anticipation of President Donald Trump's visit to Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Police sources say a full security package will be in place for the presidential town hall meeting. Streets will be closed down, bike patrols and the Secret Service will be everywhere.

With the presidential election just weeks away, counter-terrorism experts say the president will draw hundreds of local and out-of-state protesters on both sides.

"You expect it to be very emotionally charged and likely could get out of hand a little bit, " Joseph Sullivan, former chief of counter-terrorism, said.

A mobile city command center has also been set up for Trump's visit.

The Philadelphia Police Department told FOX 29, "While there are no specific threats to Philadelphia, in preparation for possible protest activity and out of an abundance of caution, the department will deploy additional officers throughout the city."

